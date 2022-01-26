© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Nina Turner launches new bid for Congress as district lines remain uncertain

By Nick Castele
Published January 26, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST
Nina Turner is running for Congress again.

The former state senator and leading Bernie Sanders supporter announced her bid early Wednesday morning in a video posted to social media.

“America is at a crossroads, wrestling between two futures,” Turner said in the video. “Do we sacrifice the poor, the working poor, and the barely middle class to protect the ultra wealthy? Or do we treat our people as America’s greatest asset and ensure everyone has a real chance to live a good life?”

Turner fell short in last year’s special election to fill the House seat of Marcia Fudge, who joined President Joe Biden’s cabinet as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Wednesday’s announcement likely sets up a rematch between Turner and the winner of last year’s contest, Rep. Shontel Brown.

The big unknown in the race is the shape of the Congressional district. The Ohio Supreme Court threw out a proposed new map for the state. The state legislature must pass a new map in February.

Tags
Community Election 2022PoliticsNews Feature
Nick Castele
Nick Castele is a senior reporter covering politics and government for Ideastream Public Media.
