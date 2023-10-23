This Week on Ovations: the Cleveland Repertory Orchestra, Wednesday October 25, 2023 on WCLV 90.3

One of northeast Ohio's newest orchestras, the Cleveland Repertory Orchestra, makes its broadcast debut on WCLV's Ovations, the weekly program featuring performances by northeast Ohio ensembles and institutions. Founding music director Matthew Salvaggio leads a program given in Federated Church of Chagrin Falls on May 21, 2023, featuring the Ohio premiere of British composer Anna Clyne's Dance for cello and orchestra, with soloist Ellie Glorioso, and the Symphony No. 2 by Sibelius. Tune in Wednesday, October 25 at 8 PM to WCLV 90.3 FM Ideastream Public Media, and join host Mark Satola for this exciting broadcast.