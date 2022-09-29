5 things to do in NEO: Latin American Festival, Chagrin Documentary Film Festival and more

Latin American Festival

Akron's second annual Latin American Festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, beginning at 11:00 a.m. at People's Park. The Latino and Hispanic organization Proyecto RAICES presents a day filled with music, food and art.

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

A number of documentary films made by Northeast Ohio filmmakers are onscreen Oct. 5-9 at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival. One standout is "Oyate" about the plight of Native Americans and their efforts for autonomy and environmental rescue.

Groundworks Dance Theater

Pittsburgh choreographer Pearlann Porter debuts her new work set on the company of GroundWorks DanceTheater at Playhouse Square. Performances of "The Visual Sound of Color" take place in the Outcalt Theatre Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi

Grammy-winning acoustic duo Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi perform a lunchtime concert at Giddens' alma mater Oberlin College. The concert is Tuesday, Oct. 4 at noon inside Oberlin's Finney Chapel and features music from the duo's acclaimed album "They're Calling Me Home."

Lizzi Aronhalt "Everywhere"

Akron artist and educator Lizzi Aronhalt creates colorful cityscapes and architectural abstractions in her new exhibit " Everywhere." The show opens Friday, Sept. 30, at the Patina Arts Centre in Canton with a run through Oct. 22.

