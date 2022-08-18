5 Things to do in NEO: PorchRokr in Akron, Greek Food Fest and more

Greek Food Festival

This year's Greek Food Festival kicks of in Cleveland Heights at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral Thursday, August 18, at 4 p.m., and runs through Sunday, August 21, until 8 p.m. Enjoy Greek culture, music, dancing and most importantly of all incredible food. Opa!

PorchRokr

Northeast Ohio music lovers unite in Akron’s Highland Square on Saturday, August 20, for the annual PorchRokr music festival. Starting at 10 a.m., the neighborhood is transformed into art studios and concert venues where around 130 musicians and artisans showcase their talents. A plethora of food trucks will be on hand, plus a kids’ playground and silent disco.

Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird

Things get “weird” at the John S. Knight Center in Downtown Akron this weekend with Oddmall: Emporium of the Weird, an unusual arts and crafts show with hundreds of artists, entertainers and purveyors of all things odd. Show runs Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday August 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Canton Symphony Orchestra at Centennial Plaza

Downtown Canton’s newest landmark, Centennial Plaza, will host the Canton Symphony Orchestra string quartet Sunday, August 21, at 6:30 p.m. This will be the first time CSO musicians will be playing in this outdoor gathering space at this free event.

Astronomy Night

The Cleveland Chapter of Women in Aviation invite you to the Lorain Co. Regional Airport for their annual Astronomy Night on Saturday, August 20, at 7 p.m. Gaze at the stars on the airfield using high powered telescopes while watching a film promoting women in aviation.

This year's Greek food festival gets underway Thursday at 4 p.m. in Cleveland Heights. [Matt Nunes]

