World premieres by CityMusic Cleveland are featured on this week’s OVATIONS, with new works for CMC chamber ensembles by Margaret Brouwer, Jasmine Barnes, Jessica Meyer, Jungyoon Wie and Daixuan Ai. There’s also a performance of Dvorak’s Terzetto for two violins and viola. It all gets underway Wednesday, August 3 at 8 pm on WCLV Ideastream Public Media.

