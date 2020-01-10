Karamu's Second Act With CEO Tony Sias

It wasn't long ago that the final curtain almost came down on Karamu House, the nation's oldest black theater, due to mounting debt, aging infrastructure and administrative challenges. Now entering 2020, the organization appears to be on more solid ground, thanks in part to a new strategic plan, increased community support and leadership.

In 2015, Tony Sias took the reins of Karamu as CEO, a place he was familiar with. After receiving his MFA in 1992 from Ohio University, he cut his teeth acting and directing at Karamu and other Cleveland arts organizations.

The theater is now in the midst of renovating and expanding its campus in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood.





Renovations coming to Karamu include an outdoor stage [Karamu]





A rendering of Karamu's renovated lobby [Karamu]