Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter

Karamu's Second Act With CEO Tony Sias

By Dennis Knowles
Published January 10, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST

It wasn't long ago that the final curtain almost came down on Karamu House, the nation's oldest black theater, due to mounting debt, aging infrastructure and administrative challenges. Now entering 2020, the organization appears to be on more solid ground, thanks in part to a new strategic plan, increased community support and leadership.

In 2015, Tony Sias took the reins of Karamu as CEO, a place he was familiar with. After receiving his MFA in 1992 from Ohio University, he cut his teeth acting and directing at Karamu and other Cleveland arts organizations.

The theater is now in the midst of renovating and expanding its campus in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood. 


Karamu_Outdoor Stage_Night_Rendering.jpg

Renovations coming to Karamu include an outdoor stage [Karamu]

Karamu Rendering 4.jpg


A rendering of Karamu's renovated lobby [Karamu]

 

 

