Spartan Bhangra: Celebrating Indian Dance and Culture

Spartan Bhangra is a performance troupe founded in 2008 on the campus of Case Western Reserve University that celebrates East Indian culture through dance. Bhangra originated in the northern region of India, known as Punjab. By some estimates, the dance dates back 500 years.

Centuries later, Bhangra has come a long way. Today teams of college students dressed in traditional Indian costumes compete in Bhangra dance competitions around the world.

[Photos: Spartan Bhangra]