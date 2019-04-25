© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
applause-hero.jpg
Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter

Spartan Bhangra: Celebrating Indian Dance and Culture

By Dennis Knowles
Published April 25, 2019 at 8:36 PM EDT

Spartan Bhangra is a performance troupe founded in 2008 on the campus of Case Western Reserve University that celebrates East Indian culture through dance. Bhangra originated in the northern region of India, known as Punjab. By some estimates, the dance dates back 500 years. 

Centuries later, Bhangra has come a long way. Today teams of college students dressed in traditional Indian costumes compete in Bhangra dance competitions around the world.

got-bhangra.jpg

6ba33884f2944832a67a2b45b347b5d7_orig.jpeg

img-7225_orig.jpg

[Photos: Spartan Bhangra]

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews Feature
Dennis Knowles
See stories by Dennis Knowles