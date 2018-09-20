© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Northeast Ohio Jazz Pianist Theron Brown

By Dennis Knowles
Published September 20, 2018 at 9:23 PM EDT

Had he followed in his father's footsteps which he thought about, we might have seen Theron Brown behind the pulpit rather than at the piano.  Brown's making a name for himself, not only as a performer, but also an actor, educator and co-founder of the Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival. He's played onstage with jazz greats including Joe Lovano, Ken Peplowski and Warren Wolf.  Brown also leads his own trio which frequently can be heard at Blu Jazz in downtown Akron, and he  shares his knowledge with students at both Kent State and Youngstown State Universities.  Recently, Theron Brown joined us for Applause Performances in our KeyBank Studio at the idea center with members of his jazz trio - drummer Zaire Darden and Max Weiner on bass with ideastream host, Dan Polletta.

