Cavaliers Still Winless in 2018 NBA Finals as Kevin Durant Dominates Game 3

By Mark Urycki
Published June 7, 2018 at 9:23 PM EDT
Kevin Love shoots a 3 pointer in the 3rd quarter of Game 3 (Mark Urycki/ideastream)

The Golden State Warriors are just one game away from winning their second consecutive NBA championship.  They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers last night in Game 3 with a shot that brought back bad memories to the Cavs.   

For all the stars on the Warriors team, it was just one who stood out.  So when reporters asked coach Steve Kerr about the role players, he started and then stopped.

"We should probably go back to Kevin Durant, shouldn't we?  

DSC_4767 Kerr postgame.JPG
Warriors coach Steve Kerr (Urycki/ideastream) 

Durant dominated the game pouring in 43 points with 13 rebounds.  The biggest was a three point shot with about a minute to go that gave his team a 6 point lead.  He shot almost the same last minute dagger in Game 3 of last year’s Finals.

"That's what he does," said Cleveland’s LeBron James.  "He's a scorer.  You know, he's an assassin, and that was one of those assassin plays right there.” 

DSC_4809 LBJ.JPG
LeBron James  (Mark Urycki/ideastream) 

The good news for Cleveland was how well they contained Warriors stars Steph Curry (11 points) and Klay Thompson (10 points). 

The Cavs’ Kevin Love said Golden State has so many weapons it's difficult to stop them all.

"That margin for error is so thin and so little against them that in some cases you almost have to be perfect."

James noted that playing a team with so much talent is stressful. 

"It adds a level of stress because you know that you can never relax.  You know if you relax, they make you pay, and making you pay could cost you a game.

So it's tough, but it's all part of the competition, which I love and which I continue to lace them up every night."

Last year the Cavs did come back and win Game 4 at home.  They’ll try that again Friday night.  

 

 

 

Mark Urycki
