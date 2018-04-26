NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns Are On The Clock

Tonight Cleveland sports fans will temporarily set aside their wine and gold apparel for a few hours, as another area team takes the spotlight. The first round of the NFL’s 2018 draft kicks off in Dallas. For the second year running, the Cleveland Browns are on the clock -- owning the first and fourth overall picks.

The Browns drafted defensive end Myles Garrett first in 2017, then added safety Jabrill Peppers and tight end David Njoku later in the first round.

This year, most observers assume a quarterback's at the top of Cleveland’s shopping list. We'll learn the Browns’ other selections throughout the weekend as the NFL event continues over three days. But another waiting game is being played as well -- who gets to host upcoming drafts. Northeast Ohio is one of five finalists for the festivities in 2019 and 2020. Kevin Kleps, assistant editor and sports business reporter at Crain’s Cleveland Business, joined Rick Jackson to discuss both the x’s and o’s – and the implications of a Cleveland-Canton NFL draft.

