© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Classical Guitarist Sharon Isbin

Published February 19, 2018 at 9:06 PM EST

Classical guitarist Sharon Isbin has a long list of accomplishments including winning multiple Grammy awards. Her latest CD is "Alma Espanola."  Recently, she was in Cleveland and stopped by the idea center to chat with WCLV Classical 104.9 host Angela Mitchell. During the interview they were joined by musician Colin Davin, a former student of Sharon Isbin...

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature