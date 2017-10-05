2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

A guitar-slinging gospel singer, a group of English alt rockers, and an old school rapper are among 19 nominees announced this morning for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A performer is eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of his or her first record.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe first found fame in the 1930s, blending gospel and blues. Chuck Berry cited her guitar-playing as an influence. And now she’s a first-time Rock Hall nominee.

Other first timers on this year’s ballot include the Moody Blues, Judas Priest and in their first year of eligibility, Radiohead.

Among acts returning for consideration are Bon Jovi, the Zombies, and rapper LL Cool J

Another striking name in this group is more associated with jazz. Nina Simone was also a prominent civil rights activist and the subject of several recent films.

A voting committee of about 900 writers, performers and music industry professionals will narrow the roster of candidates down to a half dozen inductees. Results of the final vote are due in December.

The 2018 roster of nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame:

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies