Cavs Release New Uniforms for the 2017-2018 Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled their new uniforms to be worn for the 2017-2018 season on Monday.

There had been rumors swirling about what exactly the Cavs new uniforms would look like, with the new design an evolution from recent iterations of the uniforms.

These changes come on the heels of the team announcing changes to their logo in May.

Cleveland’s home, or “Association,” uniform features a white base with red trim on the head and arm holes. A sharp, angularly designed “CAVS” is spread across the chest in red, with the numbers on the front and back of the jersey shaped the same way with the same color.

The road, or “Icon,” jersey enhances the team’s traditional wine color, with a much deeper red colored base. Blue trim adorns the head and arms, with the same color blue for the numbers. In gold, “CLEVELAND” is on the chest.

Both uniforms will feature the Nike Swoosh on the right shoulder, with the Goodyear Wingfoot on the left shoulder. The Cavaliers entered into a multi-year deal with Goodyear in May to become the team’s first jersey sponsor.

No announcement has been made about whether there will be any kind of alternate uniform with the new designs.

The NBA season opens October 17, but the full schedule has not yet been released.