Cavs Fans Sound Off Ahead of Game 4

The Cavs take on the Golden State Warriors tonight in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Fans are swarming downtown ahead of the 9 p.m. start. Cody Reese traveled from Houston. Ahead of tonight’s matchup, he offered LeBron James some advice.

"Be selfish, man," Reese said. "I know you're not a selfish player, and that's why I like you, but every once in a while, you've got to be selfish, because you’re the best player on the planet."

The Cavs are down three games to none in the series. No team has ever come back from that deficit, but Victoria Taylor of Warrensville Heights said she thinks the Cavs will do it.

"Because we lost, some people may feel that we're out of it," she said. "But I know a lot of people feel the way I feel, that we're not out of it. We’re going to take it all the way."

The team took it all the way last year, and they came into this series as the NBA’s defending champions. Tom Beharry of Parma said that’s made this series feel different.

"Last year, we had that inferiority complex," he said. "We'd never won anything. This year, I almost feel it's like some people are (saying) 'Well, we got our one, and that's enough,' and that ain't enough for me."

Outside Quicken Loans Arena this afternoon, parents were taking pictures of kids in Cavs gear on the building’s front steps. Josh Bakun and his son Beau traveled from Kentucky. Beau had a simple strategy for Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue.

"Keep LeBron in the whole game!" he said.

If the Cavs win tonight, Game 5 will be in Oakland on Monday.