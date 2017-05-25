Cavaliers Look to Secure Third Straight NBA Finals Appearance Thursday

The Cavaliers have a chance to punch their tickets to a third straight NBA Finals appearance.

Cleveland looks to finish off the Boston Celtics in game five of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals series tonight.

The Cavs won game four in Cleveland on Tuesday, after falling at home in game three on Sunday,

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says just because the team holds a commanding lead in the series, that doesn’t mean a win is guaranteed.

”They come to our building and beat us in game three. Just scrappin’ and competing," Lue said. "Came in game four, had us down by 16 on our home floor. This team’s not going to give up, they’re not going to stop playing and we understand that. We just gotta be ready to get in a fight during the game. They’re going to bring the fight and we gotta be prepared for that.”

Game five tips off from TD Garden in Boston at 8:30.