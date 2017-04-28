Browns Skip Quarterbacks and Draft Defensive end Myles Garrett

Three quarterbacks were chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft last night in Philadelphia. The Cleveland Browns did not choose any of them. The message from the Cleveland Brown’s war room in Berea last night appeared to be “wait till next year.”

The Browns did use the first pick in the draft to chose defensive end Myles Garrett. The Texas A&M star was considered the best player by many scouts.

He was asked about his message to Cleveland fans.

“Big things are coming,” replied Garrett. “So I didn’t just come, my whole family will come up. And I have all them behind me and I won’t let them down. Y’all be my family too, soon so we’re going to have something change right away.”

Many scouts marvel at Garrett’s physical skills but he will also fit in nicely as a rock fan. Garrett’s taste in music runs from Elvis to Marvin Gaye to Genesis and he was wearing a t-shirt last night that read “the heart of rock and roll – Cleveland.”

Besides hitting quarterbacks, Garrett’s other interests are literature, poetry, and paleontology.

It’s no secret that Cleveland needs a quarterback but they never got the chance to pick Mitch Trubisky the Mentor native who many expected the team to snag by trading up to the number 6 slot. The Chicago Bears beat them to it by trading up to the second slot and choose him.

Another surprise came when Kansas City traded up to the #10 slot and chose Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech. The Browns still could have grabbed Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson with the #12 pick but instead traded it to Houston who DID take Watson.

In return Cleveland will get Houston’s first round pick next year. In 2018 they will have two Round 1 picks and three Round 2 picks.

With Houston’s #25 slot yesterday the Browns drafted Jabrill Peppers, a safety from Michigan.

Cleveland traded up to get a third pick in Round 1 at number 29. They chose a tight end, David Njoku from Miami. He's only 20 years old but known for earning extra yardage after he catches a pass.

The last time the Browns made a quarterback their first draft pick was 1999. Tim Couch.