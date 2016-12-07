© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Concerns About Funding for Artists

By David C. Barnett
Published December 7, 2016 at 6:22 PM EST
Karen Gahl-Mills and CAC staff/board discuss changes in the funding of individual artists (PHOTO: Carrie Wise)

Plans to change the program that funds Northeast Ohio artists with cigarette tax money have raised concerns in the community. Some are unhappy with the way it has operated. Some would like the program to stay the same. Ultimately, the agency tasked with managing the tax dollars - Cuyahoga Arts and Culture (CAC) is ready to go in a new direction. Up until now, they partnered with Community Partnership for Arts and Culture (CPAC)  to award Creative Workforce Fellowship grants to artists. 

Ideastream's senior arts report David C. Barnett sat down with CAC's Executive Director Karen Gahl-Mills to discuss the end of Creative Workforce Fellowships and where things go now. 

The public gets a chance to comment on the future of individual arts funding at the CAC board meeting, this Monday in the Idea Center at Playhouse Square at 3:30.  

Ideastream also receives support from Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett