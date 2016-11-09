See How Cuyahoga County's Precincts Voted for President

by Nick Castele

Below is a map of the unofficial presidential results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Overall, Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump in the county 65 percent to 31 percent. But individual precincts varied widely, from a strong Trump victory to a Clinton blowout to a split race.

The percentages shown below reflect Trump and Clinton's share of the overall vote, including write-ins and third party candidates.

Election results data and precinct information come from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.