Area Baseball Fans Tip Their Caps to Chicago With a Tinge of Sadness

by David C. Barnett

Many Cleveland baseball fans are no doubt still recovering from the Indians’ extra-innings loss to the Chicago Cubs in the World Series, last night. It was a hard-fought battle between two teams that hadn’t won the national title in decades.

Cubs fans danced and high-fived in the corridors of Progressive Field, as the Indians faithful silently filed out and into the rain soaked streets. The epic, ten-inning game was largely dominated by Chicago. Every time Cleveland got some runs on the board, the Chicago hitters piled on more pain. Indians fan Chuck Smith says the game left him a nervous wreck: "So much up and down that, I mean, emotionally, it'll rip you apart"

Still, he thinks it’s important to keep things in perspective.

"Yeah, the Cubs came out on top, this year --- that's cool," he says. "For the most part it was a great experience, win or loss. The experience is what counts."

Indians die-hard Sheryl Ricker stood under and awning outside Progressive Field with her friend Alison Heppe --- a Cubs devotee. Ricker admits mixed feelings, now that it's over.

"I kind thought they'd be the team to beat, this year," she says, "because, believe it or not, I filled out my bracket and I had the Cubs beating the Indians, so I wasn't too dumb. But, my heart was with my Tribe."

As the rain picks up, her friend Alison Heppe looks to the sky and cheers.

"God's crying," she says. "He's so joyful the Cubs won."

"I think he's sad the Indians lost," Ricker objects.

Heppe shakes her head. "Tears of joy, that’s what it is."

However you frame God's tears, one thing's certain --- the World Series drought is over for the Cubs. Now, the Indians --- the new holders of baseball's longest Series drought --- are looking for a little rain.



Extra Inning from David C Barnett on Vimeo.