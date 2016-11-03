Greater Cleveland Flute Society presents Erie Waters: Cathy Spicer & Linda Miller

Erie Waters, a 14-member flute ensemble, will be performing a global program of flute music on Sunday, November 6 at 3 p.m. at Valley Lutheran Church, 87 E. Orange St. Chagrin Falls, OH, as part of the Chagrin Concert Series. Free will offering.

This year’s program will use piccolos, flutes, alto flutes, bass flutes, and Native American flutes and drums. The program for Erie Waters includes:



Arrival of the Queen of Sheba – Sinfonia on the 3rd Act of the Oratorio “Solomon” by G.F. Handel (1685-1759), arr. Hans Martin Zill. Originally written for oboes and strings, this piece depicts the bustle of activity in Solomon’s court with preparations for the arrival of an exotic royal visitor from the East.

Lullaby for our Daughters by Mike Garson (b. 1945). This beautiful jazz ballad first appeared on Mike Garson’s CD “Conversations with Family” in 2008.

La Muerte Del Angel by Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992), arr. Enver Cuervos. Piazzolla was an Argentine tango composer. This piece was written for a play in which an angel heals the spirits of the residents of a shabby Buenos Aires neighborhood, but is ultimately killed in a knife fight.

Jungle Dance by Wil Offermans. This dynamic piece will also feature up to 12 special guest musicians playing bottles and bird whistles!

Echoes in the Wind – A Native American Soliloquy by Phyllis Avidan Louke (b. 1954). This work evokes the image of a Native American flutist playing from a mountaintop. Erie Waters has arranged this piece to add a haunting call and answer played by wooden flutes.

Within by Ian Clarke (b. 1964). Ian Clarke is one of today’s leading flutists and composers. This piece features a lot of extended techniques and has the melody transfer between all four major flutes (piccolo, C flute, alto flute, and bass flute).

Blue Train by Ryohei Hirose (1930-2008). Blue Trains in Japan are long distance sleeper trains, nicknamed for the color of the train cars.

The program will also include a quartet by Max Dubois and two pieces that will feature only the low flutes.

Since 1997, the Greater Cleveland Flute Society (GCFS) has been sponsoring recitals, masterclasses, student festivals, and lectures to promote flute education and instruction in the community at all levels. GCFS provides outreach activities to enhance awareness of music and the flute through performance. Erie Waters is the professional performing group of the Greater Cleveland Flute Society and includes professional and amateur musicians. Erie Waters has performed for The Chicago Flute Festival and The Northeast Ohio Flute Association Festival, in addition to full-length programs of its own at Brecksville United Methodist Church, Brecksville, Ohio and the Musical Arts Series, Port Clinton, Ohio. Erie Waters also performs at area churches, and has performed at Lakewood Congregational Church, Lakewood, Ohio; Brecksville United Methodist Church, Brecksville, Ohio; Garfield Methodist Church, Pepper Pike, Ohio; First Unitarian, Shaker Heights, Ohio. All proceeds collected by Erie Waters goes to fund events for GCFS, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. For more information about GCFS, visit www.gcfs.org.

Performing at the Chagrin Concert Series will be Tom Brown, Becky Chen, Ann Droste, Suzan Ingersoll, Mallory Krolikowski, Sara Lambert, Kathleen Mylecraine, Linda Miller, Martha Somach, Cathy Spicer, George Sterbenz, Bonnie Svetlik, Kelly Mollnow Wilson, and Jackie Zielke.

CONTACT: Cathy Spicer, president, Greater Cleveland Flute Society, greaterclevelandflutesociety@gmail.com