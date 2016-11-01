© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Some People Talk About the World Series Drought. This Fan Lived It

By David C. Barnett
Published November 1, 2016 at 9:58 PM EDT
George Havens became an Indians fan when he was 12 --- 80 years ago!

The 2016 World Series Championship will be decided this week in Cleveland as the Indians and the Cubs face-off in Progressive Field for Game Seven. The frustration of Cleveland's 68-year World Series drought is the stuff of history books for most fans, but it's personal for George Havens.

Sitting in his apartment at Judson Manor Retirement Community, the 92-year-old Cleveland native remembers how the city went wild after their last World Series win in 1948, and he's spent decades, ever since, "waiting until next year."   His love affair with the Indians began when he was twelve, and he's suffered through years of marginal teams and near-misses --- the four-game-game sweep by New York in 1954, the Game Seven loss in 1997.  But, Havens says he remains optimistic that the Indians will pull it off, this year.  And he can't wait for the victory parade.

"It will be the equal of the Cavs," he says, "because this one has been waiting and waiting and waiting for so long.  There's such a pent-up emotion that's waiting to erupt."

George Havens says he's tired of what he sees as a national media narrative that seems to downplay the prospects of Cleveland teams in favor of the Cubs or the Golden State Warriors.  And he hopes that, this year, his city may get a little more respect.

