"Angelica" and "Amelia" open CIM Opera's 2016-17 Season

One-act operas by two of the world’s most beloved 20 th century composers will come to the Cleveland Institute of Music’s Kulas Auditorium November 9-12, 2016. The double-bill will be:

Giacomo Puccini’s Suor Angelica

ian Carlo Menotti’s Amelia al Ballo

SUOR ANGELICA is the touching story of a girl whose family has placed her in a convent. Far from being a refuge for her, it is a place of deep anxiety and torment, conditions that only a seeming miracle can relieve. The opera has been produced regularly since its premiere at the Metropolitan Opera in 1918, and has been a favored work for recording by such world-famous sopranos as Joan Sutherland, Mirella Freni, and Renata Tebaldi.

AMELIA AL BALLO premiered in 1937 when Menotti was still in his mid-twenties. The success of the piece led not only to a production at the Met, but also to commissions for one of the first operas written for radio ( The Old Maid and the Thief) and the first for television ( Amahl and the Night Visitors). AMELIA AL BALLO is the farcical tale of a young lady who must deal with a husband, a lover, and multiple misadventures, all seemingly conspiring to prevent her from attending the season’s first major ball.

Both operas will be sung in the original Italian and performed with a projected English translation, so you won’t miss a moment of either the drama or the comedy.

