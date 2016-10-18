© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur Lead the List of 2017 Rock Hall Nominees

By David C. Barnett
Published October 18, 2016 at 9:10 PM EDT
Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur made the nominee list in their first year of eligibility

by David C. Barnett

The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees represent a wide-ranging group of performers who come from the worlds of grunge, rap, soul and pop.

To qualify for induction, a performer’s first recording must be at least 25 years old. Seattle rockers Pearl Jam and rapper Tupac Shakur made the list on their first year of eligibility.  Nearly half of this year’s nineteen nominees made the list for the first time, including Journey, Steppenwolf, Bad Brains, Jane's Addiction, Electric Ligh Orchestra, Depeche Mode and Joan Baez, who's been eligible for 30 years.  

Some artists have been nominated more than once, like Yes, Kraftwerk, the Zombies, Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan, MC5, Joe Tex, the Cars  and the J. Geils Band, but the record holder is Chic, who’s been up for consideration 11 times.

Approximately 800 music industry insiders will trim the list down to about a half dozen finalists who will be inducted in New York, next April.  The induction ceremony comes back to Cleveland in 2018.  
 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett