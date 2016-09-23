© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Remembering Pulitzer Prize-Winning Playwright, Edward Albee

By David C. Barnett
Published September 23, 2016 at 6:37 AM EDT
Albee in his younger days (PHOTO: UH Photographs Collection)

by David C. Barnett

Groundbreaking American playwright Edward Albee died on Friday at the age of 88.  In tribute, here's a 1996 interview I did with him in conjunction with a Cleveland run of his Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Three Tall Women".  Albee's dry wit and insight about the human condition are on full display in this wide-ranging conversation that begins with an anecdote about a local production of one of his most famous plays.

David C. Barnett
