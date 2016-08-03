News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.
1966 U.S. Civil Rights Commission Hearings in Cleveland: Employment
In its hearings on employment, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights spoke with the graduates of job training programs, union leaders and staff responsible for hiring at hiring at major local companies.
Listen to all the testimony below. Audio is courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration.
Part One
- Conrad Smith, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights
- John W. Johnson, Manpower Advancement Program student
- Geraldine Roberts, Cleveland resident and domestic worker
Part Two
- Willie Whitsitt, Manpower Development Training program graduate
- John Lee Frieson, Manpower Development Training program graduate
Part Three
- Emden Schulz, Cleveland area manager, Ohio State Employment Service
- Fred Taylor, Manpower Development Training Program coordinator
Part Four
- Roy Berichon, training supervisor at Thompson Ramo-Wooldridge
- Conrad Smith, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights program analyst
- William J. Ware, Sr., plumbing and heating contractor
Part Five
- George Fink, secretary of Plumbers Local 55
- Martin Kilbane, Plumbers Local 55
- Howard Kaschyk, Spohn Corporation vice president
Part Six
- Oscar Poole, Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training senior representative
Part Seven
- Charles E. Doneghy, area coordinator of the Office of Federal Contracts Compliance in the Department of Labor
- George D. Beasley, Northeast Regional director of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission
- Roland Ferris, Department of Defense industrial employment policy specialist
Part Eight
- Fred E. Buescher, secretary and personnel director at Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Robert Wines, personnel manager at Chrysler's Twinsburg Stamping Plant
- William O'Malley, director of personnel and training in the Cleveland district of the Internal Revenue Service