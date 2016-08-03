1966 U.S. Civil Rights Commission Hearings in Cleveland: Employment

In its hearings on employment, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights spoke with the graduates of job training programs, union leaders and staff responsible for hiring at hiring at major local companies.

Listen to all the testimony below. Audio is courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration.

Return to the main page.

Part One



Conrad Smith, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

John W. Johnson, Manpower Advancement Program student

Geraldine Roberts, Cleveland resident and domestic worker

Part Two



Willie Whitsitt, Manpower Development Training program graduate

John Lee Frieson, Manpower Development Training program graduate

Part Three



Emden Schulz, Cleveland area manager, Ohio State Employment Service

Fred Taylor, Manpower Development Training Program coordinator

Part Four



Roy Berichon, training supervisor at Thompson Ramo-Wooldridge

Conrad Smith, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights program analyst

William J. Ware, Sr., plumbing and heating contractor

Part Five



George Fink, secretary of Plumbers Local 55

Martin Kilbane, Plumbers Local 55

Howard Kaschyk, Spohn Corporation vice president

Part Six



Oscar Poole, Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training senior representative

Part Seven



Charles E. Doneghy, area coordinator of the Office of Federal Contracts Compliance in the Department of Labor

George D. Beasley, Northeast Regional director of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission

Roland Ferris, Department of Defense industrial employment policy specialist

Part Eight