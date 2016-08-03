© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1966 U.S. Civil Rights Commission Hearings in Cleveland: Employment

By Nick Castele
Published August 3, 2016
Image from the transcript of the hearings. (U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, Nick Castele / ideastream)

In its hearings on employment, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights spoke with the graduates of job training programs, union leaders and staff responsible for hiring at hiring at major local companies. 

Listen to all the testimony below. Audio is courtesy of the National Archives and Records Administration. 

Return to the main page.

Part One


  • Conrad Smith, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

  • John W. Johnson, Manpower Advancement Program student

  • Geraldine Roberts, Cleveland resident and domestic worker

 

Part Two


  • Willie Whitsitt, Manpower Development Training program graduate

  • John Lee Frieson, Manpower Development Training program graduate

 

Part Three


  • Emden Schulz, Cleveland area manager, Ohio State Employment Service

  • Fred Taylor, Manpower Development Training Program coordinator

 

Part Four


  • Roy Berichon, training supervisor at Thompson Ramo-Wooldridge

  • Conrad Smith, U.S. Commission on Civil Rights program analyst

  • William J. Ware, Sr., plumbing and heating contractor

 

Part Five


  • George Fink, secretary of Plumbers Local 55

  • Martin Kilbane, Plumbers Local 55

  • Howard Kaschyk, Spohn Corporation vice president

 

Part Six


  • Oscar Poole, Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training senior representative

 

Part Seven


  • Charles E. Doneghy, area coordinator of the Office of Federal Contracts Compliance in the Department of Labor

  • George D. Beasley, Northeast Regional director of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission

  • Roland Ferris, Department of Defense industrial employment policy specialist

 

Part Eight


  • Fred E. Buescher, secretary and personnel director at Parker-Hannifin Corporation

  • Robert Wines, personnel manager at Chrysler's Twinsburg Stamping Plant

  • William O'Malley, director of personnel and training in the Cleveland district of the Internal Revenue Service

 

 

Nick Castele
nick.castele@ideastream.org | 216-916-6288
