Lots of Changes in the New Public Square

By David C. Barnett
Published June 26, 2016 at 9:54 AM EDT
Moses Cleaveland has a new spot in the revamped Square

After a year-long facelift, one of Northeast Ohio's oldest neighborhoods is reopening.  The ten-acre patch of land, known as "Public Square", was plotted out over two centuries ago by Moses Cleaveland, in the heart of the city that now bears his name.

Up until last year, the Square's four quadrants served largely as a transit hub for dozens of buses.  Now, the revamped space features a splash pool, a large green lawn and a café, alongside the familiar Soldiers and Sailors monument.  

Ideastream's Senior Arts Reporter David C. Barnett recently walked through the new Public Square with Land Studio's Nora Romanoff, who help shepherd the 50-million-dollar project.

 

 

David C. Barnett
