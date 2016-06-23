Thank You's at the Cavaliers Championship Parade

An entire city got its chance to thank the Cleveland Cavaliers yesterday for winning a world championship. Some estimates said the city’s population doubled for the victory parade. Ideastream’s Mark Urycki reports . .

The last major sport championship for Cleveland came with the Browns in 1964 and that team’s star running back, Jim Brown, made a ceremonial passing of the torch by handing the NBA’s Larry O’Brien trophy to the Cavs team.

LeBron James said he was having trouble believing his team had become the first ever to come back from a 3 to 1 deficit to win the best of seven game series.

Still hasn’t hit me, for some crazy ass reason I believe I’m going to wake up and it’s Game 4. I’m like “[expletive deleted], we’re down 2-1 still.”

Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin who chooses the players, thanked the record setting Golden State Warriors and their coach for making HIS team better.

“I think it took a team that good to force us to the brink, to force us to ignore the noise and lean on one another, to sacrifice for one another and to find what Steve Kerr, whom I once worked with, called ‘appropriate fear.’ ”

Several of the Cavs players said that winning the title will form a bond between the teammates that will last their lifetimes.

