Vote on Great Lakes Water Use Nears

Published June 20, 2016 at 8:06 PM EDT
View of Lake Michigan shoreline from Empire Bluff (photo: National Park Service)

This week, a decision is expected in a long-running controversy along the Great Lakes. A town that sits outside the Great Lakes basin wants to draw water from the lakes. It's the first time anyone has made a request like that, and some worry that more will follow. Great Lakes Today Managing Editor Dave Rosenthal discusses the issue with Susan Bence of WUWM.

Arts & Culture Great Lakes TodayEnvironmentNews Feature