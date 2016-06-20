News
Vote on Great Lakes Water Use Nears
This week, a decision is expected in a long-running controversy along the Great Lakes. A town that sits outside the Great Lakes basin wants to draw water from the lakes. It's the first time anyone has made a request like that, and some worry that more will follow. Great Lakes Today Managing Editor Dave Rosenthal discusses the issue with Susan Bence of WUWM.