Rock Inductions Will Now Come to Cleveland Every Other Year

by David C. Barnett

On the eve of the 2016 induction ceremonies in Brooklyn New York, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the annual event will be held in Cleveland, more often.

Since 2009, the inductions have rotated between Cleveland, New York and Los Angeles, but now, L.A. is out of the mix. Having the event in Cleveland every two years may bring a boost to the city's prestige, but it also means the Cleveland will have less time to build-up funds to stage the festivities.

Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris acknowledged that the the induction ceremony is expensive to host, but says that it's worth it.

"Inductions are north of five million dollars, but the economic impact of them to our region is over $16 million everytime we host them"

Harris says a recent deal cut with "Destination Cleveland" --- the local convention and visitor's bureau --- will guarantee a steady source of funding to help pay for the, now, bi-annual event, which comes back the Northeast Ohio in 2018.