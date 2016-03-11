© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Browns Cut "Johnny Football"

Published March 11, 2016 at 9:47 PM EST
Johnny Manziel (courtesy: AP Photos)

The Browns have officially decided to cut quarterback Johnny Manziel.

In his two seasons with the Browns, Johnny Manziel was known more for his off-the-field antics than his on-the-field moves.
The team announced they are waiving the quarterback.

The Browns selected the Heisman Trophy winner in the first round of the 2014 draft. He appeared in 14 games with eight starts.
As quarterback, Manziel scored seven touchdowns and seven interceptions
Also, during that time, he went into rehab, was at the center of some domestic incidents with an ex-girlfriend and is currently under a grand jury investigation in Dallas for misdemeanor assault.

The NFL is also investigating him. 

As part of the waiver, another NFL team can pick up the 23-year-old and his salary until 4 o'clock on Saturday afternoon.  If he's not claimed, he becomes a free agent.
As for the Browns the search is on for a new quarterback.
The NFL Draft happens at the end of April. 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature