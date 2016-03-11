Browns Cut "Johnny Football"

The Browns have officially decided to cut quarterback Johnny Manziel.

In his two seasons with the Browns, Johnny Manziel was known more for his off-the-field antics than his on-the-field moves.

The team announced they are waiving the quarterback.

The Browns selected the Heisman Trophy winner in the first round of the 2014 draft. He appeared in 14 games with eight starts.

As quarterback, Manziel scored seven touchdowns and seven interceptions

Also, during that time, he went into rehab, was at the center of some domestic incidents with an ex-girlfriend and is currently under a grand jury investigation in Dallas for misdemeanor assault.

The NFL is also investigating him.

As part of the waiver, another NFL team can pick up the 23-year-old and his salary until 4 o'clock on Saturday afternoon. If he's not claimed, he becomes a free agent.

As for the Browns the search is on for a new quarterback.

The NFL Draft happens at the end of April.