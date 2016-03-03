Karamu House cutting positions, programs and productions

Karamu House is closing out its 100th year by reducing staff, programs and productions.

For a century, Karamu House has been known as the premiere African-American theater in Cleveland.

In recent years it's faced some financial difficulties which its president declined to specify.

Tony Sias, took over the theater in September, and says after a year-long strategic planning process, Karamu must cut 15 positions including the artistic director as well as close the day care and after-school programs, affecting three dozen children.

“It is important that this institution continues to serve Cleveland,” Sias said. “And it is important that institution continue to serve Cleveland to serve as a beacon of a place of celebrating theater while honoring the African American theatrical experience.”

Sias says the artistic director, Terrance Spivey, will remain in his position through this season's fifth and final production, God's Trombones, which opens next month. Then the program director and production manager will take over his responsibilities.

Next year Karamu plans a smaller season with only 4 productions.