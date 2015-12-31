Northeast Ohio's Cultural Building Boom in 2015

by David C. Barnett

Some of Northeast Ohio's most popular museums and arts institutions spent 2015 shaking off their old skins and remaking their images.

Cleveland's 95 year old Museum of Natural History kicked off a $150 million renovation. Director Evalyn Gates says the five-year project will enlarge the museum's wildlife center, bring some of the institution's vast scientific collections out of the basement, and generally make the institution more inviting to the public.

"One of those invitations will come from the dinosaur hall," she says, "which will have a window overlooking Wade Oval, so you can be outside, strolling through the park and you'll have a chance to see some of the biggest dinosaurs that have ever walked the planet."

The Cleveland Institute of Art moved its facilities farther up Euclid Avenue to a new home that includes classrooms and expanded gallery space. The Institute's film program --- known as The Cinematheque --- was included in that $75-million renovation. Prior to the summer's grand opening, Cinematheque director John Ewing said he'd be able to serve both traditional film and the latest digital needs

In addition, the Cleveland Children's Museum and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton also announced plans to redo their facilities, contributing to the regional arts and cultural building boom.