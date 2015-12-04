New Art Installation Will Feature Music From Rock Hall Inductees

By Elizabeth Miller

The sounds of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artists will be heard this summer along East 9 th street. It’s part of a project called ROCK BOX that will play musical snippets of Hall of Fame artists from stacks of brightly colored speakers twice daily. The proposal passed Cleveland’s City Planning Commission on Friday last week.

ROCK BOX’s proposed route includes 7 installments and stretches from the Lakefront to Progressive Field.

It’s a collaboration between the Rock Hall, Destination Cleveland, LAND Studio, and artist Mark Reigelman.

Destination Cleveland Communications Manager Jennifer Kramer says ROCK BOX will be a unifying force in downtown Cleveland.

“We always say that we have great dots, but we don’t have a great way of connecting them," says Kramer.

"This is one of those items that’s going to help fill the gaps and empower visitors to explore different areas around the city. Not only will they be a visual attraction, but there will be an audio component as well.”

Destination Cleveland is funding the $500,000 dollar project.

It’s set to be completed just in time for the Republican National Convention to remind every visitor of Cleveland’s status as a “rock and roll city”.