© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

City Officials Break Ground on New African-American Cultural Garden

By Amy Hansen
Published May 12, 2015 at 4:57 PM EDT

Cleveland officials broke ground Monday on a new cultural garden paying tribute to African-Americans. It's been a long time coming.  But as ideastream's Amy Hansen reports, the project's organizers still have a ways to go.

 

 

Plans to build an African-American cultural garden along MLK Boulevard began nearly 40 years ago.  Big names in Cleveland's African-American community including Call & Post publisher William O. Walker and history professor Booker Tall - pushed to create the garden.  But as Mayor Frank Jackson pointed out at a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday, progress was slow.

"Just because you say something, as us public officials have found out, doesn't mean it's gonna happen right then, right," Jackson said.

Officials say a lack of focus and fundraising problems contributed to the long delay.  The focus now will be on the heritage of Africa, including the use of blue stone in the garden's design to represent slaves' journey crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

But funding continues to plague the project.  Officials still need to raise roughly $1.5 million to complete the garden.

 
 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Amy Hansen
See stories by Amy Hansen