WMMS & Birth of the Buzzard
John Gorman took a progressive rock station with negligible ratings and built it into an American radio legend. That transformation is documented in the memoir, The Buzzard – Inside the Glory Days of WMMS and Cleveland Rock Radio, penned by Gorman with the help of Plain Dealer writer Tom Feran. Ideastream’s David C. Barnett sat down with them in our studios to hear stories about how the Buzzard was hatched.