© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

WMMS & Birth of the Buzzard

By Rick Jackson
Published March 9, 2015 at 3:12 PM EDT
John Gorman (with the glasses, over Bruce Springsteen's shoulder) and the WMMS crew. (PHOTO: Dan Keefe)
John Gorman (with the glasses, over Bruce Springsteen's shoulder) and the WMMS crew. (PHOTO: Dan Keefe)

John Gorman took a progressive rock station with negligible ratings and built it into an American radio legend. That transformation is documented in the memoir, The Buzzard – Inside the Glory Days of WMMS and Cleveland Rock Radio, penned by Gorman with the help of Plain Dealer writer Tom Feran. Ideastream’s David C. Barnett sat down with them in our studios to hear stories about how the Buzzard was hatched.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Rick Jackson
rick.jackson@ideastream.org | 216-916-6290
See stories by Rick Jackson