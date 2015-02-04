© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Native Sons Return Home for an All-Star Recording Session

By David C. Barnett
Published February 4, 2015 at 3:13 AM EST
Dean Parks, Dominick Farinacci and Larry Goldings work out a number
Dean Parks, Dominick Farinacci and Larry Goldings work out a number

Tommy LiPuma has produced records for a global list of luminaries ranging from Miles Davis and Paul McCartney, to George Benson and Diana Krall. But, for his new project, the former Clevelander came home to record a hometown trumpeter --- Dominick Farinacci. LiPuma assembled a crew of top-flight musicians to back-up Farinacci, including bassist Christian McBride and drummer Steve Gadd. And they're cutting the tracks at a recording facility that bears LiPuma's name, on the campus of Cuyahoga Community College.

TOMMY LiPUMA: We ended up having this idea to make this both a chance to bring musicians into the school, and having the students get the chance to see what it's really like to make a record.

Dominick Farinacci built his reputation as a teenage jazz sensation in the late 1990s, and quickly attracted the notice of LiPuma and famed horn player Wynton Marsalis. Farinacci says it's slightly surreal to work with such prominent musicians --- many of whom are teaching master classes with area students, this week

DOMINICK FARINACCI: This whole session is really coming around full circle, because education, of course, is part of the DNA of jazz --- jazz is a very oral tradition and we learn from our mentors.

The star-studded recording sessions are scheduled to run through the end of the week.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett