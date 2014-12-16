© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Rock Hall Announces 2015 Hall of Fame Inductees

By David C. Barnett
Published December 16, 2014 at 9:56 AM EST
Nominated twice before, third time proves to be the charm for Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Over the course of three decades of induction ceremonies, the Hall of Fame has celebrated the diversity of this made-in-America musical form, and the new slate of honorees continues to cover that territory --- from the pop punk sensibilities of Berkeley-bred Green Day, to the New York street documentaries of Lou Reed

MUSIC: “Walk on the Wild Side”

We go from the basic blues roots of Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, and the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, to the sophisticated soul of Bill Withers.

MUSIC: “Use Me”

And sometimes, the sounds are imported and modified. Joan Jett heard what would become her signature tune by an English group called the Arrows in 1976. The former Joan Marie Larkin recorded her own version and created an arena rock anthem.

MUSIC: “I Love Rock and Roll”

Undoubtedly, there will be a group chorus of that tune, this coming April, as the artists gather on the stage of Cleveland’s Public Hall to celebrate a long musical journey.

David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
