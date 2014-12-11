© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland's Children's Museum Planning to Move into a Mansion

By David C. Barnett
Published December 11, 2014 at 7:24 PM EST
Here's how the mansion looked in the 'Millionaires Row' days (courtesy Cleveland Public Library)
For over three decades, the museum has leased an old Howard Johnson's restaurant in University Circle, where children up to eight-years old are immersed in a variety of of activities that mix play and education. The plan is to move into a former mansion at 38th and Euclid --- a remnant of the city's famed "Millionaires Row", where titans of industry once lived, at the turn of the 20th century.

Executive Director Maria Campanelli says the move was important for Cleveland to keep up with a fast-growing trend of childrens museums across the country.

MARIA CAMPANELLI: Research has proven now the importance of play in a young child's development. And you've seen some phenomenal childrens museums across the country --- there's now over 350 children's museums across the country. We think the children in Northeast Ohio deserve a little bit better, and we know we need more space.

The building was purchased this past Tuesday, and will effectively double the size of the museum. Campanelli says there are many renovations and much fundraising to do, so there's no timetable for completion, yet.

David C. Barnett
