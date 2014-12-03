Pettine: Sunday's Quarterback Is Hoyer

When the Browns face off against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, Brian Hoyer will be Cleveland’s quarterback.

Browns coach Mike Pettine announced his decision today, ending speculation that firebrand rookie Johnny Manziel would be the starter.

When asked what factors were in Hoyer’s favor, Pettine replied…..

“The fact that he’d been in there. That he was part of our success. It wasn’t perfect, and he’s made his share of mistakes. But he’s got in the lion’s share of reps and practice, and virtually all of them in games. And has us in the thick of a playoff hunt. That to me, was probably the biggest determining factor.”

Hoyer had struggled in the last four games, throwing just one touchdown pass and six interceptions. Manziel replaced the Cleveland-area native in the final twelve minutes of the Browns match against Buffalo last Sunday, where Cleveland lost to the Bills, 26 to 10.

The Browns remain in a three-way tie for second place in the AFC North Division.

Story by ideastream's Brian Bull.