Architect Ralph Johnson on Creating a Sense of Place for New CWRU Student Center

By Nick Castele
Published November 20, 2014 at 10:30 PM EST

From century-old stone structures, to the curving brick and metal of a Frank Gehry creation, the campus of Case Western Reserve University is a study in eclectic architectural styles. The latest addition to the school's built environment creates yet another contrast. Where the Gehry-created Peter Lewis Building features flamboyant curves, the new Tinkham Veale University Center has jutting angular shapes and a lot of glass. Architect Ralph Johnson will be delivering the keynote speech Friday night for the annual design awards meeting of Cleveland's American Institute of Architects chapter. He recently spoke with ideastream's David C. Barnett about the challenges in designing a building meant to be a focal point at the center of the sprawling campus. Johnson noted that there's more to the task than simply putting up a structure on an empty piece of land.

