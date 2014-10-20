TrueNorth Cultural Arts presents "The Addams Family"

The Addams Family at TrueNorth

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice

Music & Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Based on Characters created by Charles Addams

October 17 – November 2, 2014

Friday and Saturday evenings, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Matinees, 3:00 p.m.

Directed and Choreographed by Kristin Netzband

Musical Direction by Heidi Herzceg

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, and they’re coming to TrueNorth! America’s spookiest television family opens the season in one of the region’s first productions of this quirky, aware-winning musical. The Addams Family is just like every other ordinary family – if by “ordinary” you mean your uncle is a hunchback, the butler looks like Frankenstein’s monster, and a disembodied hand named “Thing” roams the house. Wednesday Addams is the dark daughter of the household who loves pet spiders and torturing her younger brother. Life is perfectly grim until Wednesday develops a crush on a “normal” boy and brings him home to meet the parents, and the ensuring dinner party turns into a twisted evening of macabre mischief and mayhem. If you think your family’s got problems, The Addams Family will show you just how much fun dysfunctional can be!