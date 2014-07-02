WCLV Celebrates July 4th!

Join us as we celebrate Independence Day!

6:00 CINCINNATI POPS JULY 4TH SPECTACULAR

A flag-waving collection of Americana from traditional tunes and spirituals to the Suites from “Oklahoma” and “Paint Your Wagon,” all in spirited performances conducted by Erich Kunzel. Your host is Robert Conrad

8:00 CHOICE CD: “Above and Beyond” – WCLV’s Choice CD for the Fourth is a new collection of pieces played by ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Corp Band led by Gerard Schwarz

9:00 CINCINNATI POPS INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

American composers, front and center! Works by John Williams, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, Howard Hanson, Aaron Copland, Charles Ives, Morton Gould and George Gershwin, hosted by Robert Conrad

11:00 STEPHEN FOSTER: AMERICA’S BARD

It’s hard to imagine American music without the work of Stephen Collins Foster. Foster was born on July 4, 1826 – fifty years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was signed. In 19th century America, popular songs were churned out by the dozens, but no other composer of the day wrote as many great songs with as much sticking power as Foster. We all grew up singing Oh, Susannah, Beautiful Dreamer, Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair, Old Folks at Home … the list goes on and on

12:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL

with Bill Rudman: American History, Broadway Style - Take your seat for an American history class, which means selections from “1776,” of course, along with some other big chapters in our country’s book

1:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO: Bicentennial Concert recorded 1/11/1976 - The Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel; William Dempsey, baritone; Reuben & Dorothy Silver, narrators

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture

Billings (arr Schuman): Chester

Copland: American Songs, set 1 “The Gift to Be Simple”

Copland: Variations on a Shaker Tune from Appalachian Spring

Still: Lento from Symphony No. 1 “Afro-American”

M. Gould: American Salute

Joplin: The Entertainer

Ellington (arr M. Gould): Solitude

Erb: Music for a Festive Occasion [world premiere]

Dvorak: Largo from Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Suite

3:00 CHOICE CD HOUR: “Above and Beyond” - WCLV’s Choice CD for the Fourth is a new collection of pieces played by ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Corp Band led by Gerard Schwarz

4:00 QUIRE CLEVELAND - THE LAND OF HARMONY: AMERICAN CHORAL GEMS

Quire Cleveland, Ross W. Duffin, Artistic Director - recorded April 6 at Historic St. Peter Church, Cleveland

Star-spangled banner (1814) John Stafford Smith (1750–1836) arr. R. Duffin

Psalm 98 Thomas Ravenscroft (ca.1590–ca.1635) from the Bay Psalm Book, 1640

Psalm 23 John Playford (1623–1686) from the Bay Psalm Book, 9th ed. 1698

The Lord descended (psalm 18:9-10) (1761) James Lyon (1735–1794)

When Jesus wep’t the falling tear (1770) William Billings (1746–1800)

The dying Christian’s last farewell (1794) William Billings

I am the rose of Sharon (1778) William Billings Solomon 2:1-8,10-11

Down steers the bass (1786) Daniel Read (1757–1836)

Modern Music (1781) William Billings

O look to Golgotha (1843) Lowell Mason (1792–1872)

Amazing Grace (1847) arr. William Walker (1809–1875)

Flow gently, sweet Afton (1857) J. E. Spilman (1812–1896) arr. J. S. Warren

Come where my love lies dreaming (1855) Stephen Foster (1826–1864)

Hymn of Peace (1869) O. W. Holmes (1809–1894)/Matthias Keller (1813–1875)

Minuet (1903) Patty Stair (1868–1926)

Through the house give glimmering light (1897) Amy Beach (1867–1944)

So sweet is she (1916) Patty Stair

The Witch (1898) Edward MacDowell (1860–1908) writing as Edgar Thorn

Don’t be weary, traveler (1920) R. Nathaniel Dett (1882–1943)

Hymn to Music (1877) Dudley Buck (1839–1909)

6:00 LEROY ANDERSON AND THE BOSTON POPS

Leroy Anderson and the Boston Pops features America’s most popular light music composer and the orchestra, which premiered many of his short orchestral miniatures. This special explores how the two came together to make music that will be remembered for generations. Leroy Anderson’s music, including Bugler’s Holiday, Fiddle-Faddle and The Typewriter, are heard with Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart playing host. Also heard are Anderson’s classic Boston Pops arrangements of George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers and Meredith Willson. Seiji Ozawa, John Williams and Leroy Anderson all comment on the music.

7:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN

Virgil Thomson: Symphony on a Hymn Tune (1928)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

8:00 BLOSSOM FESTIVAL BAND/Loras John Schissel recorded 7/3/2014 at Blossom Music Center - John Simna hosts

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH The Star-Spangled Banner [4] (1750-1836) Performed in celebration of the bicentennial of Francis Scott Key’s poem “The Defense of Fort McHenry”

ANTONIO CARLOS GOMES Overture: Il Guarany (1836-1896)

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: The Federal (1854-1932)

AARON COPLAND Variations on a Shaker Melody (1900-1990)

ANTHONY O'TOOLE Setting: George F. Root's “The Battle Cry of Freedom” (1988- )

MORTON GOULD Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Jack Tar (1854-1932)

RICHARD ROGERS Symphonic Synthesis: Victory at Sea (1902-1979) “In honor of our D-Day Veterans”

EDWIN FRANKO GOLDMAN March: On the Mall

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Semper Fidelis (1854-1932)

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA Humoresque on Jerome Kern's “Look for the Silver Lining” (1854-1932)

LORAS JOHN SCHISSEL: November 25, 1963

SAMUEL A. WARD America, the Beautiful (arr Carmen Dragon)

TRADITIONAL March-Past of the United States Armed Forces

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY Festival Overture: The Year 1812

IRVING BERLIN God Bless America

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Stars and Stripes Forever (1854-1932)