Northeast Ohio Actress Sings Her Way to the Tonys

Growing up in Fairview Park, Mary Bridget Davies' childhood ambition was to be on stage, but she never dreamed that she would one day be nominated as best actress in a Broadway musical.

MARY BRIDGET DAVIES: It's surreal.

Davies learned last month that she was one of the five finalists for her lead role in "A Night With Janis Joplin". Her head's still spinning at the thought she'll be walking the red carpet, this weekend. She says her path to the awards was paved by the skills she honed as a dancer, and the love of 1960s music she got from her baby boomer parents.

MARY BRIDGET DAVIES: It's just crazy that each facet of my life has kind of parlayed into this show. And that it happens to be on Broadway is just unbelievable.

MUSIC: Davies sings Me and Bobby McGee UP & UNDER

Although Davies pretty much nails the sound and style of Janis Joplin, she's facing some stiff competition. Jesse Mueller is getting raves for her portrayal of another 60's singer, Carole King, and Broadway favorite Idina Menzel is up for her performance in the musical "If/Then". The curtain goes up for the 68th Tony Awards, Sunday night at 8:00.