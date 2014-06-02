Lights, Camera & Action Back on Public Square

Kenny Santiago Marerro practically lived in a Lorain movie theater when he was young, thanks to some cheap ticket prices.

KENNY SANTIAGO MARRERO: I remember watching the Ninja Turtle movie for a dollar. And then, I snuck into Aliens and I was traumatized.

In a good way. Now, the nine-year-old preacher’s kid had the show biz bug. Marrero started acting and helping produce plays at his father’s church. That led to film school in California and he started helping out on small movies and commercials, and eventually he got small parts in major films. A Cleveland-area casting agent got him the role of Renaldo in “Criminal Activities”, whom he describes as a “street-wise guy” who operates on the wrong side of the law. He won’t be part of today’s Public Square shoot.

KENNY SANTIAGO MARRERO: I do have my dates that are approaching, which will be sometime, next week, when I will be out there on set. It’s a little bit more intimate.

“Criminal Activities” continues its Northeast Ohio filming activities until the end of the month and is due to be released next year.

