Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love on Singing the "Devil's Music"
This weekend, HBO will broadcast highlights from this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Inductee Joan Jett was rightly celebrated for helping women break the glass ceiling of the Rock and Roll boys club, but another female attendee in the audience that night played a crucial role in American popular music, but spent a long time in the shadows. ideastream's David C. Barnett tells the story of Darlene Love.