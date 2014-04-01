Sin Tax Debate Raises Question Of Whether Sports Stadiums Help Local Economy

Nearly all those who packed the City Club’s banquet hall were from groups pushing to renew the sin tax, including the Cleveland Indians and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Panelist Len Komoroski, CEO of the Cavaliers and Quicken Loans, cast the Browns, Indians and Cavs as being key to the success of Cleveland’s downtown revitalization.

“I would suggest to you that these facilities and these team in the core of downtown, which is another great planning scenario by our founding fathers in terms of having all three of these teams as part of a walkable, live work and play 24/7 city," said Komoroski. "I would suggest to you that we are much better off as a city.

But Neil deMause, editor of the blog, Field of Schemes, argues that there’s no evidence that sports facilities benefit cities much at all. Often the economic benefits are pinpointed and fleeting.

“Obviously the sports bars say – across the street from a stadium – are going to do better if there’s a game going on. I’m not arguing that," said deMause. "But as we’ve discussed before, it’s about the impact on the entire city. So if people are spending money in one restaurant and not in another restaurant, that may be a benefit to that one restaurant, but it’s not a benefit to the city overall.”

The sin tax costs a penny per glass of wine, a penny and a half per bottle of beer, and nearly a nickel per pack of cigarettes.

Voters will decide on the extension May 6th.

