Cleveland Orchestra On the Radio 2014 Syndicated Series

The Cleveland Orchestra 2014 Broadcast Series

The Cleveland Orchestra seems to be “HERE, THERE, AND EVERYWHERE” in this outstanding broadcast series that includes concerts by the Cleveland Orchestra in Severance Hall, at Knight Concert Hall in Miami, Blossom Music Center, the Musikverein, and St. Florian Abby in Austria. We even hear the Orchestra at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam in an archival performance under the direction of George Szell. One of the highlights of the series is the Fate and Freedom Festival, conceived by Music Director Franz Welser-Möst, which pairs the symphonies of Beethoven and Shostakovich. Welser-Möst also leads the ensemble and violinist Julia Fischer in a Brahms Festival featuring the composer’s most beloved overtures and symphonies. Fischer dazzles in the concerto. Listeners who love Brahms (and who doesn’t?) will also be enthralled at hearing in “A Gerrnan Requiem” performed by the Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, and soloists Malin Hartelius and Simon Keenlyside. The series culminates in stunning presentation of Janáček’s “The Cunning Little Vixen” (complete opera).

Complete program listings and release dates here.

Broadcast Rights Terms/Authorized Use





Programs in the series (which are subject to change) are available for unlimited broadcasts within the designated broadcast rights window.

Simultaneous internet streaming of real time broadcasts is permitted.

No program content may be audio archived and made available for on demand streaming or download.

Content may not be excerpted for broadcast.

Programs in the series may not be broadcast after March 31, 2015.

Unauthorized use will render the station liable for financial penalties, as provided for by AFM and individual artist agreements.

For additional information and a Broadcast Agreement, please contact {encode="Angela.Schmidt@ideastream.org" title="Angela Schmidt"}.