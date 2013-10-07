© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

This Saturday's Opera - "The Tales of Hoffmann"

Published October 7, 2013 at 4:43 PM EDT
hoffmann2.jpg
hoffmann2.jpg

October 12, 2013 - 1:00pm
OPERA: THE TALES OF HOFFMANN (in French)
COMPOSER: Jacques Offenbach
Hoffmann Matthew Polenzani
Olympia Hye Jung Lee
Antonia Natalie Dessay
Giulietta Irene Roberts
Stella Jennifer Cherest
Nicklausse Alice Coote
Coppélius, Dapertutto
Dr. Miracle, Lindorf Christian Van Horn
Frantz, Andrès, Cochenille
Pittichinaccio Steven Cole
CONDUCTOR: Patrick Fournillier

Listen to Anna Netrebko and Elina Garanca sing "Barcarolle" for Deutsche Grammophon.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV Feature