This Saturday's Opera - "The Tales of Hoffmann"
October 12, 2013 - 1:00pm
OPERA: THE TALES OF HOFFMANN (in French)
COMPOSER: Jacques Offenbach
Hoffmann Matthew Polenzani
Olympia Hye Jung Lee
Antonia Natalie Dessay
Giulietta Irene Roberts
Stella Jennifer Cherest
Nicklausse Alice Coote
Coppélius, Dapertutto
Dr. Miracle, Lindorf Christian Van Horn
Frantz, Andrès, Cochenille
Pittichinaccio Steven Cole
CONDUCTOR: Patrick Fournillier
Listen to Anna Netrebko and Elina Garanca sing "Barcarolle" for Deutsche Grammophon.