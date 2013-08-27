© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

On the Road this Labor Day

Published August 27, 2013 at 10:25 PM EDT
luggage.jpg
luggage.jpg

The Cleveland Orchestra is “on the road” for the annual WCLV Labor Day Marathon. Monday September 2nd from 6:00am to 10:00pm, WCLV presents complete concerts by The Cleveland Orchestra recorded anywhere but in Severance Hall.

Highlights include the famous Leonard Bernstein Mahler Resurrection Symphony from the 1970 Blossom Festival, George Szell leading a 1965 program in the legendary Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and Franz Welser-Möst conducting the Brahms German Requiem in the Orchestra’s home-away-from-home, the Musikverein in Vienna.

Tags
Arts & Culture WCLV Feature