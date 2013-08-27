On the Road this Labor Day

The Cleveland Orchestra is “on the road” for the annual WCLV Labor Day Marathon. Monday September 2nd from 6:00am to 10:00pm, WCLV presents complete concerts by The Cleveland Orchestra recorded anywhere but in Severance Hall.

Highlights include the famous Leonard Bernstein Mahler Resurrection Symphony from the 1970 Blossom Festival, George Szell leading a 1965 program in the legendary Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, and Franz Welser-Möst conducting the Brahms German Requiem in the Orchestra’s home-away-from-home, the Musikverein in Vienna.