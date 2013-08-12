Stanislav KhristenkoTakes First Prize at the 2013 Cleveland International Piano Competition

On Saturday evening, the eight member CIPC jury named 29-year-old Stanislav Khristenko the First Prize Winner of the 2013 Cleveland International Piano Competition. As First Prize Winner, Mr. Khristenko receives the Mixon prize of $50,000, a New York recital debut at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, three years of professional management services and a compact disc recording by Steinway & Sons.

Listen to an interview with Stanislav Khristenko that aired on WCLV Monday, August 12, 2013.